Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.