Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 192,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 29.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

