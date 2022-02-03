Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,104 Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

