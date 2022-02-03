Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.83. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

