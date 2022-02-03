Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 1,895,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brinker International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.