British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 466.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.