BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.