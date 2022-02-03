BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,751 shares of company stock worth $121,473,687 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.