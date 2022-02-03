BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 177 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Edison International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

