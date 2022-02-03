BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

