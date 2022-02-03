Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

NYSE:BR opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.