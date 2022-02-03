Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.