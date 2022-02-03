Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.97 billion and the lowest is $7.15 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $28.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $28.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.89 billion to $28.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,510. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

