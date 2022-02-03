Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $150.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the highest is $150.18 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $592.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $688.60 million, with estimates ranging from $681.11 million to $701.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,083. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.