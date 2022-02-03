Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $66.82. 639,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,563. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

