Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 579,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

