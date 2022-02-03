Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PHAS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

