Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $9.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $9.10 on Thursday, reaching $179.10. 35,977,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.