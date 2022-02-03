Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price at $18.04

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CABA remained flat at $$2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 147,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,456. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

