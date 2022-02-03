Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $39.20

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,695. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

