Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 708.33

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701 ($9.42).

PSON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.40) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 610 ($8.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 619 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 996,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 681.89. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.