Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 177

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.38).

A number of analysts have commented on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of Serco Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.84). 2,528,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 116.30 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.99). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.