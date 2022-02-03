Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT at $3.15

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

