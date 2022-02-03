Brokerages Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target at $30.00

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,991. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

