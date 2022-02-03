Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $43.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,259 shares of company stock worth $4,657,494. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

