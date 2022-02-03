Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $23.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,830.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,829.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

