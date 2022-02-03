Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

NYSE SMG opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

