Brokers Set Expectations for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

