Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BIP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 168,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,091. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.
