Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 168,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,091. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

