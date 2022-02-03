Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $68.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 7,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

