Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

