Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a PE ratio of -42.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

