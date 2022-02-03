Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Down 1.1%

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 42.66 and last traded at 43.02. Approximately 375,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 304,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.49.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 44.62.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

