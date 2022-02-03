Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,372 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.61. 383,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

