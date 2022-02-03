Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,372 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.61. 383,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
