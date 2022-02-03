Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

