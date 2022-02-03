Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.04

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 10067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after buying an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

