Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $567,898.30 and $76,016.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.