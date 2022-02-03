C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.59.

CHRW traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 179,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

