C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,585. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

