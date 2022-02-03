C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $62.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $90.86. 68,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after buying an additional 181,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.