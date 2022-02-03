C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 236.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 461,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

