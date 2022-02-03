C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

