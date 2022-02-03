C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 421 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

