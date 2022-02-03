Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

