Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 30,394 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

CB opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $151.05 and a 1-year high of $208.53. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

