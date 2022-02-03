Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,155. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

