Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $309.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.40 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.26.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

