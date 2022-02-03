Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $9.73 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Equity Residential by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

