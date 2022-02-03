Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CSQ stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

