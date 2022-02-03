California Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,249 shares of company stock valued at $26,746,475 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

